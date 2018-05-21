Grow Waynesboro 2018 Program Deadline

05/21/2018 Release from the City of Waynesboro:

WAYNESBORO – Local entrepreneurs planning to launch a Waynesboro business by March of 2019 are now eligible for up to $10,000 in start-up grants to be awarded by the city’s small business development initiative, Grow Waynesboro. The most important requirement for prospective entrepreneurs: They must submit a summary of their business idea by the end of the day May 22, 2018.

All small business ideas will be accepted through the GrowWaynesboro.com portal through May 22, 2018. Applicants will be selected to proceed to an eight-week business planning class and intensive small business coaching program. During that time, entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to develop their business plans, draft marketing campaigns, identify storefront locations, refine cash flow projections, and network with local mentors and business development experts.

“At this stage in the grant award process, we want to encourage as many ideas and submissions as possible. This is the community’s moment to articulate what small businesses it would like to start, grow and support in the coming year” said Courtney Cranor, Assistant Economic Development Director for the City of Waynesboro.

Once entrepreneurs have successfully completed the business planning course, their final ideas will compete for up to $10,000 in a start-up grant award. Cranor reports that a panel of judges will prioritize job creation, filling empty storefronts, and the ability to successfully launch by March 31, 2019 in their review of the final proposals.

2018 represents the first year the program will continue with entirely local funding, with start-up grants provided by the local investments of regional sponsors including Lumos, Union Bank & Trust, and Shentel, with additional fundraising continuing throughout the grant cycle.

The Grow Waynesboro program is administered through the City of Waynesboro Economic Development & Tourism Department and managed by the Waynesboro Economic Development Authority.

For additional information on the 2018 business plan competition, please visit www.GrowWaynesboro.com