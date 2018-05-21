Loose Exhaust Fan in Ceiling in Albemarle Co. Middle School Prompts Bomb Scare, Evacuation

Students are back in class at Albemarle County's Burley Middle School after a bomb scare Monday morning forced them to evacuate.

Albemarle County police say it took officers about 45 minutes to check the building for potential threats. Officials tell NBC29 a loose ceiling fan near a row of student lockers was the cause of a noise that prompted the evacuation. Crews are working to repair it now by the end of the day.

Although students were allowed back in, some parents decided to take their children out for the day.

“It was very scary, very scary, after the incident on Friday, you just never know what's going to take place in the world, and then when my son called me, and I could tell he was very upset, I had to get to him,” BMS parent Rhonda Howard said.

"I talked it over with my son, and he agreed he felt safe and actually wanted to be in school today so that he didn't miss his SOL reviews,” BMS parent Debbie Fox said.

Eighth grade SOL testing was scheduled for about 100 students Monday. The school system says those students will take the test Thursday, May 24 instead.

Thursday, May 24 in turn was planned as a SOL make-up test day for about 30 students. Those tests now will occur the week after Memorial Day.