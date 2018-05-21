Former Coach Sentenced to 184 Years in Prison for Sex Crimes Against Minors

A former coach is being sentenced to spend more than a century behind bars.

Cathy S. Rothgeb was found guilty on March 12 to a total of 30 charges in connection to sexual incidents involving two former players she had coached between 1990 and 1999, with both victims being minors at the time. Those charges included multiple counts related to object sexual penetration, forcible sodomy, and indecent liberties.

Jurors recommended the 57-year-old defendant be sentenced to prison for 184 years.

Rothgeb appeared in Orange Circuit Court Monday, May 21, where the judge upheld the jury's recommendation.

Defense attorney Lloyd Snook argued that anything beyond 20 years is meaningless because of her age.

“Let’s face it, 184 years is little bit more than what is necessary. But it’s what the jury recommended, and the judges are often gonna simply say, 'OK fine, whatever the jury recommends we’re gonna go with that.' What Judge Bouton said is, 'I’m not just doing it automatically, but I think this is fair for dozens of reasons.' He said all the right things,” Snook said.

The defense tried to argue that the crimes were committed back in the 90s, and Rothgeb was a law-abiding citizen 16 years after the fact.

In court, Rothgeb thanked the community for its support, but did not apologize for any wrong-doing or address the victims.

The judge said that the reasoning for his decision was that once Rothgeb started abusing these girls, she didn't stop and these girls endured pain over many years. He said he also took into consideration the fact that the jury took all the counts in this case into careful consideration and believes the sentence is fair.

Rothgeb does plan to appeal the sentence.

The former coach is also facing similar charges in Spotsylvania County. Rothgeb expected to face trial there in September.