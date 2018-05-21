Daniel Borden Found Guilty of Malicious Wounding

The Ohio man accused of taking part in a violent beating inside a Charlottesville parking garage is entering an Alford plea.

Charlottesville Circuit Court was scheduled to take up a plea motion for 19-year-old Daniel Patrick Borden around 8:45 a.m. Monday, May 21. The hearing had to be delayed for about two hours because defense attorney Mike Hallahan was stuck in a traffic back up on Interstate 64.

Borden now admits there is enough evidence to prove that he was one of several men who attacked DeAndre Harris inside the Market Street Parking Garage on August 12, 2017.

As a result, the judge found the teenager guilty of malicious wounding.

Jacob Scott Goodwin, and Alex Michael Ramos have already been found guilty of malicious wounding in the Harris attack. Tyler Watkins Davis, the fourth person charged by police, is set to go to trial for his malicious wounding charge on July 16.

Police first charged Borden back on August 24, 2017. He was arrested the following day in Ohio.

Both Goodwin and Ramos are scheduled to be sentenced on August 23.

Borden is expected to be sentenced in October.