Charlottesville City Council Set to Hear from Public on Police Civilian Review Board

Charlottesville City Council is getting closer to choosing the community members who will keep tabs on the police department. Monday night council will hear from the public one last time.

Councilors approved the creation of the Police Civilian Review Board back in December of 2017. They've since narrowed the applicant pool down to 13 candidates. Those selected will be tasked with creating policies and procedures for years to come.

Black Lives Matter activist Katrina Turner is one of 13 people hoping to keep checks on the Charlottesville Police Department.

"The black and brown people in this community have not been treated right and we need accountability," she said. "We fought for this, we went in front of council countless times.”

Turner filed a misconduct complaint against two Charlottesville Police Department officers back in 2016 for what she claims was an unnecessary assault on her son.

"I know what happened to my son should not have happened to someone who called for help on that day," she said.

She wants to join the board to ensure complaints against the police are properly investigated.

The initial board members will define the board's mission, create its guidelines, and set the standard for years to come.

Charlottesville City Councilor Wes Bellamy wants to ensure the candidates council selects bring a variety of perspectives to the table.

"I'm looking for people who have an open mind, who are willing to be fair, who also are willing to be able to go the extra mile and think a little bit unconventionally in terms of bringing new solutions to our community,” he stated.

Turner says the candidates hoping to join the board are passionate and devoted to ensuring justice for all.

"It’s been a long time coming and I just want people to know that we're trying to be here for everyone," she stated.

Monday's meeting kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Councilors are not expected to select the applicants until their meeting on June 4.

Council will also formally appoint new chief of police Rashall Brackney at that meeting.