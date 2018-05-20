New Historic Roadside Markers Added in Orange County

Two historic roadside markers now stand tall in Orange County to recognize the Madison - Barbour Rural Historic District.

One marker is located at Montpelier’s 1910 train depot on Route 20. The other is just west of Gordonsville on Route 33.

The markers reference two architecturally important plantation complexes that stand in Montpelier and Barboursville.

The process of getting the markers approved took the Orange County Historical Society close to a year.

Orange County contains the largest contiguous historic district in Virginia.