Alliance Française de Charlottesville Holds Annual Garden Party

A fundraiser that supports French education in Charlottesville brought more than 100 people to Gordonsville Sunday. Alliance Française de Charlottesville’s held its Annual Garden Party at the historic Springfields property.

Guests toured the historic gardens and enjoyed fine wines and hors d'oeuvres.

This is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year and also helps support French after-school programs in Charlottesville and Albemarle County public schools.

"We're so excited to be able to expand and help support some of the especially the lower income schools where we offer free programs, at Jackson Via in particular, we have 40 students that are on 100 percent scholarships to study french in their after-school program,” said organizer Valerie Puiatti.

This is the group's largest fundraiser, raising $18,000 this year.