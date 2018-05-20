Miller Baseball Beats Atlantic Shores 11-1 in VISAA D2 State Semifinals

The Miller School baseball team beat Atlantic Shores 11-1 in five innings in the VISAA Division II state semifinals at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights on Sunday.

The game was a rematch of last year's state finals, which the Mavericks won 6-0 to capture the title for the second time in program history.

Miller will be looking for back-to-back championships on Monday, as the Mav's take on Steward in the finals.

Senior Ethan Murray pitched four innings for Miller on Sunday, giving up just one run on two hits while striking out seven.

"As soon as we scored three runs in the first inning, my confidence went through the roof," says Murray. "It was a great feeling, watching everybody go out there and hit the ball when it mattered. That definitely made a huge difference for me on the mound."

Senior Adam Hackenberg blasted a two-run home run in the 4th inning.

Hackenberg says, "Usually when I barrel it up, and I get some lift on it, now that I've gotten a little stronger the past couple of years, the ball just carries out."

The Mavericks will be making their fourth state championship game appearance.

Miller won the title in 2006 and 2017.

Head coach Billy Wagner says, "The kids have been here, and it helps them knowing, 'Hey, we've been there, we know what to expect. We've lost a few, and we've won one.' Now they have that opportunity, but still, it'll just be them doing what they do."