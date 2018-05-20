Noah's Arc: Murdock Expects Big Role in ACC Tournament

Murdock has made four starts for the 'Hoos since returning from Tommy John surgery

With a record of 28-24 overall, and 12-18 in the ACC, more than a few experts have the UVa baseball team on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers have never missed the Big Dance since Brian O'Connor took over the team in 2004.

Their best chance to make the field this season might just be winning the ACC Tournament, and securing the automatic bid.

Virginia is the 10-seed in the conference tournament.

The Wahoos will take on 6-seed Florida State in their first game of pool play on Tuesday at three o'clock in Durham.

UVa will face 3-seed NC State at three o'clock on Thursday.

The winner's of each of the four pools will square off in the tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Virginia did not pitch Daniel Lynch in the series at Wake Forest this weekend.

Lynch has been the Cavaliers' Saturday starter for most of the season, but by skipping his start. the junior left-hander should be ready to take the hill for UVa's game on Tuesday.

Derek Casey would be the presumed starter on Thursday.

The senior leads the Wahoos in wins, and he's second behind Lynch with 97 strikeouts in 88 innings pitched.

If Virginia advances to the semifinals, that would seemingly leave Noah Murdock for the Saturday start.

The sophomore has only pitched 13.1 innings for UVa this season, after undergoing Tommy John Surgery last May.

Murdock has appeared in just five games, making four starts, and never throwing more than four innings, but he's been improving with every appearance.

Head coach Brian O'Connor says, "Noah Murdock pitching like he's pitching is huge for us. You're talking about a Game Three in a conference tournament. You're talking about a chance to pitch you to the title game. That's the game that he lines up for. He's getting a little bit better every time out there, and hopefully he's an opportunity to pitch next week."

"I think every week I just progress," adds Murdock. "It feels better every weekend. I build pitch count up and stuff like that. But as long as I'm efficient. I gave four innings this week and three innings last week, so whatever it is, and whatever it takes, is fine with me."

UVa and FSU square off on Tuesday at three o'clock in Durham, NC.