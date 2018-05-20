9th Annual Dogwood Duathlon Held Sunday

Dozens of kids and parents came out Sunday for the 9th Annual Dogwood Duathlon held in Albemarle County’s Forest Lakes neighborhood.

The annual event is a run-bike-run duathlon for youth ages 7-16 that promotes personal fitness and good sportsmanship.

Money raised from the duathlon will be donated to SOCA, the Matt Henderson Fund, and the Hold my Hand for Life Foundation. Organizers say they usually raise about $10,000 to split.

Kim Starr, the race director for the Dogwood Duathlon, says the event doesn't focus on who won.

“The other thing about this race that keeps us coming back every year is that it's a family event. It's a run, it's a bike, it's a run, so it's everybody can run, kids are learning to bike, and it's just something they can do their whole life,” she stated. “By promoting it at an early age, we hope that they'll keep wanting to stay fit and keep wanting to stay active.”

More than 200 kids participated in the event this year.