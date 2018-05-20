'Parkerfest' Fundraiser Held for Augusta County Boy with Lymphoma

Dozens of people gathered in Augusta County Sunday to connect the community and join in supporting a young boy who has lymphoma.

Nine-year-old Parker Staples was diagnosed with lymphoma recently and is now on his road to recovery. Sunday the Pine Bluff Pool held the inaugural Parkerfest to benefit Parker and to raise awareness about lymphoma.

People from around Augusta County and Waynesboro came out Sunday to enjoy music, fellowship, and support a great cause.

“Today we have Parkerfest and really it's a beautiful way that we are able to show our mission at Pine Bluff Pool, because what we're about is connecting the community,” said Sommer Hansen, the board president of the Pine Bluff Pool. “Parkerfest is about bringing our community out, connecting them to support Parker Staples.”

Hansen says the Staples family has been a big part of Pine Bluff for decades. “It was our blessing to be able to do this to help benefit them,” she said. “And they've been just thrilled with the outcome - to see the vendors come out, the bands support, all the volunteer support - it's been amazing.”

Parker says the one thing he was looking forward to at the event was seeing all of his friends. “I feel great, it's so hot today though, but it's a nice day to be here at Pine Bluff Pool and have a celebration."

Parker says things have been good since getting out of the hospital, including becoming the youngest recruit for the University of Virginia baseball team recently. “I've been playing baseball, my favorite sport is baseball, and I've been umm, just out, normal life."

Organizers say money raised from the event will go to the Staples family.

“We want to raise funds for Parker, but more than that even, we want to bring the community out and have them support Parker physically. Be here and show him that we're here to support him,” Hansen stated.

If you are interested in supporting Parker beyond this event, contact the Pine Bluff Pool. Click here to visit their website.