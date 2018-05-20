Businesses Feeling Positive Impact of UVA Graduation Weekend

As the last day of final exercises wraps up at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville and Albemarle County vendors are feeling a positive impact from the surge of visitors that graduation brought to town.

Hotels, restaurants, wineries, and other Charlottesville and Albemarle County attractions got a nice bump in business this weekend thanks to UVA’s graduation.

Charlottesville’s visitor's center says this influx not only helps businesses now, but also in the future. Bri Warner, the interim executive director of the Charlottesville - Albemarle Visitors Bureau, says graduation weekend at the University of Virginia brings close to 30,000 people to town.

“Most of our hotels will be at capacity this weekend. All these 30,000 people will need places to eat, they'll want to shop, celebrate the achievement that they are coming to celebrate here in the first place, so there’s going to be so much that they’re going to be doing and it’s going to create a really immense boost for our local economy, Warner said.

Bars and restaurants on the UVA Corner have seen an uptick in sales all weekend. Trinity Irish Pub opened at 6:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and it has been busy from open to close.

“We’ve gotten packed pretty much right at 6:30 a.m. and it goes straight until they go walk the lawn, so it’s definitely been a long couple of mornings but it’s definitely worth it, said Brittany Knouse, Trinity’s general manager.

The visitor’s center says this bump in business does not stop when the weekend does. Warner says this weekend encourages many visitors to come back again and again. "I know for a fact that many of them end up coming back,” she said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for this destination to put its best foot forward and create repeat visitors who will then tell their friends and family and that’s how tourism grows of course.”

Warner also notes that the lodging and food taxes all those visitors pay go toward helping this community's schools, roads, and more.