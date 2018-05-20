Spiritual Concert to Benefit PACEM Held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church

Members of one Albemarle County church listened to uplifting music while assisting central Virginia’s homeless population Sunday. Aldersgate United Methodist Church hosted a spiritual music concert to benefit PACEM.

People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry (PACEM) is an organization that partners with Charlottesville and Albemarle County churches to house homeless people during extreme weather conditions.

“Aldersgate is one of our host congregations so they’re a partner congregation that actually houses both our male and female homeless guests during the season,” said PACEM Executive Director Jayson Whitehead.

The concert was free but attendees were encouraged to donate.

This past year PACEM housed 243 homeless people. The group has put up more than 200 guests each of the past nine years.