Charlottesville Family Bike Festival held at Ix Art Park

Kids riding bikes through one of the courses at the festival Kids riding bikes through one of the courses at the festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Children and their parents got to enjoy the beautiful weather Sunday morning on their bikes at Ix Art Park at the Charlottesville Family Bike Festival.

This is the fifth year that Blue Wheel Bicycles has hosted the free family event.

“Just a great opportunity - nice that the rain gave us a break - to get out here and just enjoy having some fun on bikes,” said Scott Paisley, the co-owner of Blue Wheel Bicycles.

There were two different courses based on skill levels for kids to ride on.

Blue Wheel Bicycles partnered with Safe Routes to School to provide information to parents about working with their children to come up with a safe plan for them to bike to school.

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

