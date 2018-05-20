ACC Baseball Tournament Schedule & Pairings Released

University of Virginia Athletics Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (28-24, 12-18 ACC) will begin play in the 2018 ACC Baseball Championship on Tuesday (May 22) at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. The Cavaliers earned the No. 10 seed in the tournament.

The Cavaliers will open up against sixth-seeded Florida State on Tuesday (May 22) at 3 p.m. before concluding Pool C play on Thursday (May 24) against third-seeded NC State at 3 p.m. Each game of the championship will be broadcast live on RSN and ACC Network Extra.

With its appearance this year, Virginia has competed in each of the 45 ACC tournaments.

The ACC Baseball Championship will feature a pool-play format, leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion. Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool Tuesday through Friday (May 22-25). The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing on Sunday in the ACC Championship Game.

Regional Sports Networks from across the conference footprint and across the nation will carry all 14 games on Tuesday through Saturday. Sunday’s noon championship game will be televised nationally by ESPN2. All games will also be available on WatchESPN (subject to blackout).

2018 ACC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

May 22-27 – Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, N.C.

Tuesday, May 22

Game 1: No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 8 Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCNE)

Game 2: No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 6 Florida State, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCNE)

Game 3: No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Miami, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCNE)

Wednesday, May 23

Game 4: No. 9 Wake Forest vs. No. 5 Louisville, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCNE)

Game 5: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCNE)

Game 6: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 12. Pitt, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCNE)

Thursday, May 24

Game 7: No. 4 Duke vs. No. 9 Wake Forest, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCNE)

Game 8: No. 3 NC State vs. No. 10 Virginia, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCNE)

Game 9: No. 7 Miami vs. No. 2 Clemson, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCNE)

Friday, May 25

Game 10: No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 4 Duke (RSN/ACCNE)

Game 11: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 North Carolina (RSN/ACCNE)

Game 12: No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 3 NC State (RSN/ACCNE)

Saturday, May 26

Semifinal 1: 1 p.m. (RSN/ACCNE)

Semifinal 2: 5 p.m. (RSN/ACCNE)

Sunday, May 27

ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2)