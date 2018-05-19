Saturday's High School Sports Playoff Scores & Highlights

The defending state champion Covenant boys tennis team lost 5-3 against Steward in the VISAA Division II state title match on Saturday in Richmond.

The top-seeded Spartans jumped out to a 3-0 lead, and held on to defeat the No. 2 seed Eagles.

The Covenant girls soccer team lost 1-0 against Highland in the VISAA Division II state semifinals in Richmond on Saturday.

The top-seeded Hawks scored the lone goal in the opening minutes of the match, and held the No. 5 seed Eagles off the scoreboard.