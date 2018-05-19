7,000+ UVA Graduates Gather for Final Exercises

Despite the rain, thousands of graduates and guests gathered Saturday on the University of Virginia’s lawn for final exercises.

As a longstanding tradition of outgoing university presidents, Teresa Sullivan delivered the keynote address to graduates. As they start new journeys in life, excitement filled the air at the university on Saturday as Final Exercises took place for the class of 2018.

“Amazing,” UVA graduate Christian Westerhoff said. “I'm so excited to get ready for my next chapter. I'm sad to see everything go, sad to see all my friends leave but these are the best memories of my life.”

Sullivan opened her keynote address with a story about British explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton and his expedition across Antarctica.

“I tell you this story because as you prepare for life and work after graduation, you will need to be resilient. As resilient as Shackleton and his crew,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan says the class of 2018 has experienced their share of challenges from the murder of Hannah Graham to the events of last August.

“With each situation, you faced the glare of the national spotlight, and each time you showed your strength and resilience,” Sullivan said.

Along with being resilient, she challenged graduates to keep people around that supports them and go after their goals.

“There is merely always more than one way to reach your goal,” Sullivan said. “If one route is blocked, don't be afraid to try another. Sometimes the most creative solutions come when your original plan has been derailed.”



Graduates say Saturday's ceremony is a reflection on the past few years and how it has changed their lives.

“I'm a lot of emotions; it's kind of bittersweet being here with everyone,” UVA graduate Nora Dolan said. “[It’s] definitely bringing back a lot of memories about these four years.”

More than 7,000 degrees will be awarded this year, and the last ceremony will take place tomorrow at 10 a.m.

“Congratulations we made it,” UVA graduate Trevon Gross said. “Everyone has their own story, own journey and it all lead to right here.”