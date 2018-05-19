Organization Awards Scholarships to African-American Male Students

The 100 Black Men of Central Virginia chapter held its ninth annual High School Scholars Breakfast on Saturday, May 19, in Albemarle County.

The annual event is held to recognize African-American males with 3.0 or higher grade point averages and to award scholarships to high school seniors.

Organizers say this event is vital to African-American males in order to show them that they have the ability to defy all stereotypes people may have about their academic success.

“This is just a day for us to truly show the young men within our community that we care, and that their achievements and their desire to break the stereotypes does not go unnoticed and we're very proud of them,” says Charlottesville City Councilor Wes Bellamy.

Organizers say about 100 young men were honored on Saturday, and nearly $18,000 in scholarships were awarded.

The scholars were from 12 different high schools in central Virginia, ranging in grades from 9-12.