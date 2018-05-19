UVA Graduates Demand University Pay Reparations from Torch-Lit Rally

Following final commencement exercises on Saturday, May 19, a group of University of Virginia graduates gathered for a press conference about the torch-lit rally that occurred last August.

It was held by student counterprotestors during the Tiki torch rally at UVA on August 11.

The graduates are demanding the university pay for the medical bills of those injured during the car attack, issue a lifetime no-trespassing order against identified white supremacists from the torch rally, and publicly condemn white supremacy ahead of the one-year anniversary.

“We felt it was important to remind the community that this was the same lawn that the Nazis marched down on August 11, and that the fight for racial justice has not stopped since then,” says Caroline Bray, a student counterprotester of UVA Students United.

The graduates say although they are leaving, there are still students at the university who will keep fighting for those issues in the community.