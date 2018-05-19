Albemarle County Retailer Partners With 2 Organizations to Honor Fallen Soldiers

Albemarle County Retailer Partners With 2 Organizations to Honor Fallen SoldiersPosted: Updated:
A volunteer holds a folded American flag for 13 minutes to honor fallen soldiers.
Albemarle County Retailer Partners With 2 Organizations to Honor Fallen SoldiersMore>>
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story