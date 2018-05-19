Quantcast

Albemarle County Retailer Partners With 2 Organizations to Honor Fallen Soldiers

Edited by Sammy Criscitello
A volunteer holds a folded American flag for 13 minutes to honor fallen soldiers. A volunteer holds a folded American flag for 13 minutes to honor fallen soldiers.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle County retailer Country Club Prep partnered with Southern Tide and Folds of Honor to recognize fallen soldiers and raise money for scholarships Saturday, May 19.

From 10:13 a.m. to 5:13 p.m. volunteers took turns standing and holding a folded American flag for 13 minutes.

The 13 symbolizes the number of times a U.S. flag is folded when it is given to the family of a slain service member.

“We are partnered with Folds of Honor which provides scholarships to families of service men and women who are disabled or fallen during their time in the service,” Lindsey Martin, assistant manager at Country Club Prep, said. “So what Folds of Honor does is obviously provide the scholarships and we are helping to raise money for them.”

Retailers in 10 cities across the country participated in the event. Click here to donate to Folds of Honor's scholarship fund.

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies.

