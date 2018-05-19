Albemarle County Man Prepares to Bike Cross-Country to Raise Money for MS

A 64-year old Albemarle County man is on his way to Maine in preparation for a 4,000-mile bike ride across the country to raise money for multiple sclerosis patients.

Chet Seapy will join about 20 other riders as they “bike the U.S. for MS.”

Seapy left home on Saturday, May 19, and is expected to arrive in Bar Harbor, Maine, within a few days. Once there, he will meet up with his fellow riders. They are expected to begin their trek May 28, and ride 75 miles per day before arriving in Seattle on August 4.

“I love cycling and I like to help people, and so this is really kind of a fun thing to do,” says Seapy. “A lot of people think, ‘oh it's a lot of hard work,’ and it is, climbing up those hills in the mountains, but it’s really a lot of fun and to be able to help people and do something I’m passionate about, which is cycling, is great.”

Seapy has raised about $6,000 toward his goal of $10,000.

To donate to Bike the U.S. for MS, click here.