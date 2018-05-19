Ben Cline Snags Sixth District Republican Nomination

Ben Cline has clinched the Republican nomination to run for the Sixth District seat in Congress.

In Harrisonburg, Republicans nominated Cline to run as the candidate to replace retiring Congressman Bob Goodlatte.

More than 2,200 delegates attended the convention on Saturday, May 19.

Cline has served the 24th District in the Virginia House of Delegates for 16 years. He currently serves on a number of committees in the general assembly, including finance and police and public safety.