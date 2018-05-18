Charlottesville Restaurants Prepare for Graduation Weekend at UVA

Restaurants in the Charlottesville area are preparing for an influx of patrons

Thousands of people arrived in Charlottesville on Friday, May 18, to celebrate students graduating from the University of Virginia over the weekend.

Along with graduation each year comes the massive increase of people attending restaurants in the Charlottesville area.

Businesses across the area are preparing differently to handle the crowds over the weekend. While some say it's business as usual, others are changing things up.

“We're looking forward to welcoming everybody in to come join us for dinner,” says Shawn Jernigan, the food and beverage director at the Boar’s Head Resort.

That's the mindset of every restaurant over this weekend as people from all over descend upon Charlottesville for Final Exercises.

“We're really excited even though it's raining,” says Kate Ellwood, the general manager at Citizen Burger Bar. “Downtown is usually really busy for graduation weekend regardless of the weather.”

While many restaurants are working on a reservations-only system for the weekend, others, like Citizen Burger, are welcoming walk-ins.

“Not requiring a reservation is good, we're like a neighborhood spot so people who couldn't get a reservation maybe for graduation week can, like, casually walk in here and grab a seat here,” says Ellwood.

The Boar's Head Inn says it’s having a special buffet dinner every night until Sunday, May 20, for grads and guests to enjoy.

“We look forward to it every year, it's great to see that,” says Jernigan. “For one thing, the ceremony, everybody finishing up their year, it's a good ending to the year for all the students and a good beginning for the new ones coming aboard.”

Restaurants throughout the Charlottesville area say they will easily fill their tables until after the last ceremony is held.

“It is one of the busiest weekends of the year,” says Jernigan. “We do less in our banquet business this time of year, but we do a whole lot more in our local business with the rooms, and people coming just as families, and coming and enjoying the celebration with us.”

Some restaurants say they still have reservations available, while others are just operating on a walk-in system now.

If you’re looking to eat out at a restaurant this weekend, it's best to call ahead before you go.