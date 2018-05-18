Staunton Public Library Offers Musical Instruments for Checking Out

The Staunton Public Library is looking to grow the collection

The Staunton Public Library is offering something new for people to borrow beyond books and movies.

You can now check out musical instruments and equipment.

The library director says the idea came from a patron, and they now have about a dozen items that are available. These new items include a baritone ukulele, cymbals, amps, and guitar pedals.

This isn't the first time the Staunton Public Library has offered some nontraditional items.

"We've had art prints and museum passes, nature backpacks,” says Sarah Skrobis, the library’s director. “And so this is just kind of a natural extension of those kind of unique collections."

The director is hoping to grow the library’s collection. If you have items to donate, it could use things that are portable and preferably stringed instruments.