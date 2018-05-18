Vendors, Customers Converge as Shenandoah Antiques Expo Kicks Off

People come from all across the country to attend the expo

Friday, May 18, kicks off the 62nd Shenandoah Antiques Expo.

Twice a year, vendors and customers come from all over the United States and Europe to Fishersville for the show. When the weather's favorable, organizers say they can expect about 400 vendors selling everything under the sun.

All five buildings at the expo are filled, with even more items to be found in the tents out on the lot.

Organizers say antiques are to live with, and aren’t just meant to sit on a wall and be looked at.

"First thing my wife and I bought was, $30, we bought a nice walnut drop leaf table before we got married,” says Raymond Stokes, the antique show promoter. “We've eaten on the table for the last 40, 57 years, and reared kids and family. It's stuff that you can use and enjoy and it continues to have some value."

The show runs through Sunday, May 20, at Augusta Expo in Fishersville. Passes are available at the expo, and they're $5 for one or two days.