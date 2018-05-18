Covenant Boys Tennis Tops Hampton Roads Academy 5-2 in VISAA D2 State Semifinals

Bricen Allen and Robert Wood clinched the match with an 8-1 win at No. 2 Doubles

The Covenant boys tennis team beat Hampton Roads Academy 5-2 in the VISAA Division II state semifinals on Friday at the Boar's Head Sports Club.

The defending state champion Eagles will take on top seed The Steward School in the finals on Saturday in Richmond.

Junior Robert Wood says, "We're going to have to be courageous. It's one of the team themes this year. We're going to have to trust each other, and play to the best of our abilities. That's all you can do."

Covenant will play in the state title match despite losing its top two players from last year's championship winning team.

First-year head coach Mo Gaffney, "We have good soccer players, and we turned them into tennis players. Coach V and I were slapping hands, and saying, 'Look at our soccer players! They're tennis players!' They're looking like tennis players."

The Eagles dropped the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches against Hampton Roads on Friday, but rallied to win the next four, and clinched the match with an 8-1 victory at No. 2 doubles.

Junior Andrew Carson says, "So proud of everyone, just the way all these guys have stepped up, especially the bottom part of the ladder, a lot of guys who haven't played before. It's awesome to see them step up, and pull us through this match."

Covenant and The Steward School will play for the state title on Saturday at 4pm at the Raintree Swim & Racquet Club in Richmond.