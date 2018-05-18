Super Bowl Champion Chris Long Addresses UVA Graduates

Reigning Super Bowl champion and University of Virginia alumnus Chris Long addressed thousands at John Paul Jones Arena on Friday, May 18, as part of Final Exercises.

The valedictory speaker kicked off graduation weekend at his alma mater with a positive message.

Long spoke about his time at UVA, his NFL career, and his philanthropy work helping to provide clean water in Africa. But his overarching message was about overcoming fear and adversity.

The UVA legend told his fellow Wahoos that anything worth doing in life is preceded by fear. He encouraged the soon-to-be graduates to use that fear and allow it to propel them forward in their lives and careers.

He talked about overcoming adversity in his career and refusing to quit before finally becoming a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Before I was a champion, I failed and I was afraid,” says Long. “You learn that the most worthwhile exercises are preceded by this very human phenomenon: fear. Marriage, parenthood, career decisions, speaking your mind on issues you believe in - I challenge you to welcome fear and fail from time to time.”

Long also told the students that even though they are graduating, they’re still not quite adults since the dictionary defines adults as being fully developed. He encouraged them to continue learning and developing throughout their whole lives.

Long told the students that they are Charlottesville - that they are the sum of all of their experiences and all of the people who have touched their lives.

He challenged them to take what they've learned during their time in the city and at UVA and go out into the world and spread this knowledge.

Long likened this forthcoming experience to football, telling them not to wait for someone else to make a play but rather to go make that play themselves.