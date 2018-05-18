Governor Northam Vetoes GOP Healthcare Bills

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has vetoed a handful of GOP-backed bills related to health care.

Northam vetoed a bill that would have allowed all groups like the Virginia Chamber of Commerce to pool their members together in a group to shop for health insurance. Supporters said it would help reduce costs.

Northam said that legislation and other Republican-backed bills he vetoed would undermine efforts to expand affordable health care. He said lawmakers could help lower rising healthcare costs by expanding Medicaid to 400,000 low-income adults.

The GOP-led General Assembly is currently split on whether to expand the publicly funded health care program for the poor. The disagreement has led to a lengthy delay in passing a state budget that threatens a potential state government shut down on July 1.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.