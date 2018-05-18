Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind Honors Four Graduates at 2018 Commencement Ceremony

A graduation in the Shenandoah Valley celebrated a unique group of students in Staunton. The Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind held its commencement ceremony for the class of 2018.



The principal of VSDB says the class is small but mighty. There are four graduates this year, and they all racked up thousands of dollars in scholarship money.

The school has a total of 90 students currently attending.

This year's graduating class was split with two deaf students and two who are legally blind. Their diplomas were presented by VSDB’s Superintendent Pat Trice.

Fellow students gave a music presentation.

One of the graduates, Tania Garcia-Ramirez, says school was a challenge but her class made it through as a big family.

“It's important to recognize the accomplishment of us as graduates and all students, whether they are deaf or blind or have other disabilities, that it really is an honor for all of us who are all the VSDB family," Garcia-Ramirez said.

While these grad’s days at VSDB have come to a close, their education will continue.

They are planning on attending schools including VCU, The Art Institute at Virginia Beach, and John Tyler Community College.