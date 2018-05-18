Groups Asking Charlottesville City Council to Use Land Bank for Affordable Housing

Groups in Charlottesville are pushing the city to use deserted land for affordable housing.

On Monday, City Council is expected to make a decision on whether or not to use a land bank to make it happen.

Many local activist groups think the idea is great, but say it's slim pickings for open space in Charlottesville. They worry that the city could give up property to big retail companies.

A land bank is a virtual bank that includes a variety of properties owned by a public or private group. Other places use land banks to take in land that could be used in a better way to benefit the community.

Council initiated the plans for this land bank, but the Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition has many concerns. It sent out a letter demanding Council ensure the land is used for affordable housing.

"If they were to purchase property and someone came in and said I'd really love to have a Walmart there instead, or I'd really love to have a splash park … I'm not saying there's anything wrong with either of those things, but if the intent of the land bank is to try to provide for residents in Charlottesville who cannot afford the luxury housing that we have in the city right now," Elaine Poon of the Office of the Legal Aid Justice Center said.

The Legal Aid Justice Center says it is not sure what land the city is considering.

NBC29 reached out to members of council for an idea on what properties are in play, but some say they do not know and others did not respond.