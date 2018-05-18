New Albemarle County Park at Biscuit Run Closer to Reality

A new Albemarle County park is getting closer to reality. The Biscuit Run property is now undergoing a site review by the state.

Officials are also working to determine parking and entrance spots.

Albemarle County signed a 99-year lease with the state for the park back in January.

Albemarle County Parks and Recreation wants to host a meeting to find out what the public would like.

"Right now we are in the very early preliminary planning stages,” Jody Saunders, Albemarle County communications coordinator, said. “We're working with the state to figure out what next steps are and to put a community meeting together."

The meeting date is expected to be announced next week.

Older plans for Biscuit Run included an amphitheater and campgrounds.