UVA Football Season Opener will be 6pm Kickoff vs. Richmond

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – As part of the announcement of early-season football television selections, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday (May 17) the kickoff times and broadcast originations for Virginia’s first two home games of the 2018 season, as well as its Friday home game against Pittsburgh (Nov. 2).

Virginia’s first home game of the season, Sept. 1 vs. Richmond, will start at 6 p.m., while its second home game on Sept. 15 vs. Ohio will kick off at 3 p.m. Both the Richmond and Ohio games will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. ACC Network Extra can be viewed via the WatchESPN App or by logging onto ESPN3.com.

The Cavaliers’ Nov. 2 home Friday game against Pittsburgh will start at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN2.

After the first three weeks of the season, game times and TV network selections will be announced weekly with the ACC's television partners making their choices utilizing a 12-day advance notice beginning Monday, Sept. 10 (for games on Saturday, Sept. 22). ACC television partners also reserve the right to use a six-day selection notice on a limited basis during the season.