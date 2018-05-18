Charlottesville Arborist Warns of Invasive Pest Targeting Ash Trees

Charlottesville has picked out is 40 best ash trees to preserve

An invasive pest from Siberia could soon kill ash untreated ash trees in the area

If you have ash trees in your backyard, you might want to begin taking preventative measures.

The city of Charlottesville says the Emerald ash borer, an invasive pest from Siberia, could kill every untreated ash tree in the city within the next three years.

The city's arborist says these insects were brought to central Virginia through wood packing and pallets from China. He says people can have their trees treated with a special pesticide to combat the problem.

“They need to contact an ISA-certified arborist who specializes in plant healthcare services to evaluate their ash tree to see if it's a good candidate for saving, then it can be treated with a pesticide,” says Mike Ronayne, of Charlottesville Urban Forestry.

The city says it has hand-picked its 40 best ash trees to preserve. It says it has been treating them since 2016.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The Emerald ash borer (EAB), or Agrilus planipennis is an invasive insect from Siberia that will damage and is expected to kill all untreated ash trees in our region in 1-3 years.

This pest has been found in Albemarle County as of last year. These metallic green insects (Photo B) emerge May-August in our region. Once the adults breed, the eggs are then laid on the bark and once the insects hatch, they burrow under the bark.

As the larvae feed they create serpentine galleries (Photo C) that disrupt the flow of food and water in the tree. Some of their telltale signs are the “D” shaped exit holes the adults leave on the tree (Photo D) and the bark blonding caused by woodpeckers feeding on an EAB infestation (Photo A).

The first step is to identify if you indeed have an ash tree or fringe tree on your property. All ash trees (Fraxinus spp.) and the less common American fringe tree (Chionanthus virginicus) are susceptible.

If you would like to save your ash trees, please contact a local ISA certified Arborist that provides plant health care services. The most effective treatment currently is the tree injection of emamectin benzoate which is viable for two years.

The Virginia Dept. of Forestry is currently offering a grant to help supplement the expenses for emerald ash borer treatments which can be found here:

http://www.dof.virginia.gov/health/EABCostShare_Descriptionof_Application.pdf

For more information, please contact:

Mike Ronayne

Urban Forester

City of Charlottesville Parks & Rec.

ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualified

ISA Certified Arborist MA-5342A

Office: 434-970-3587

Cell: 434-989-9110

ronaynem@charlottesville.org