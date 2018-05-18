Harrisonburg Police Department Warning Residents of Recent Scams

Release from Harrisonburg Police Department:

The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has seen an increase in reports of various scams recently. In 2018 HPD has investigated nearly 100 frauds targeting our community. These scams are primarily targeting the elderly and can sound convincing to the person receiving the call.

These scams are typically done over the phone and focused on pressuring the victim into making quick decisions. The end result of these scams is the victim sending money through pre-paid cards, money grams, or depositing money into a bank account outside the United States.

Prepaid cards are growing in popularity. They can act as an alternative to a checking account and are very popular as gifts. Prepaid cards work like a debit card except there is no bank account associated with the card. Instead, the money is added onto the card before it can be used. The ease of just reading card numbers and pin over the phone make a criminal’s job very easy.

Recent scams include:

- Caller making the victim believe that the caller is a family member in need and

requesting money to help them get out of trouble.

- Caller may lead the victim to believe they missed jury duty and as a result must

provide them money to avoid being arrested.

- Caller may offer victim an opportunity to “make money quick” scam where they

request them to cash checks for others as part of an online business venture.

“If someone is asking you for money over the phone, especially on a pre-paid card it’s more

than likely a scam,” said Sergeant Chris Monahan with the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Sgt. Monahan suggest getting as much information from the caller as you can and talking to

someone you trust prior to giving out any information or money.

If you have received a call like this and provided financial information to someone through

this type of scam contact your local police department or report the scam to the Federal

Trade Commission (FTC). More information about recognizing scams and how to report

them can be seen on line at: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0076-phone-scams.