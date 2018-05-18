Two Charged in Connection with Accidental Overdose Deaths of Two Lovingston Women

LOVINGSTON, Va. (AP) - Two Virginia residents are facing drug charges in what authorities say were the accidental overdose deaths of a mother and daughter.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that 29-year-old Scott Lewis Campbell Jr. and 59-year-old Janine M. Hanna of Lovingston have been charged with distribution of morphine and conspiracy to distribute drugs.

They are being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. It wasn't immediately clear if the two had attorneys.

The sheriff's office says the charges stem from a three-month investigation into the deaths of 60-year-old Deborah Lee Bruce and 38-year-old Patricia Michelle Bruce.

The News & Advance reports the medical examiner's office ruled the deaths of the mother-daughter pair an accidental overdose.

