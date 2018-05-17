Commission Gives North Anna Power Plant Apt Safety Report

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission says the North Anna Nuclear Power Plant is operating just as it should be.

The NRC held an open house in Louisa County Thursday evening to discuss the plant's safety performance in 2017.

Employees were on hand to answer people's questions, after completing thousands of hours of inspections last year alone.

"We have two resident inspectors who are here, they live in the community and those resident inspectors really provide oversight of the activities that are going on. They're supplemented by inspectors out of our offices in atlanta that look at very specific areas like security, radiation protection, those kinds of things,” Roger Hannah at NRC said.

The full assessment of the North Anna Plant can be found here.