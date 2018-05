Strong Senior Class Leads JMU Lax to NCAA Quarterfinals

Seniors Kristen Gaudian (14) and Haley Warden (25) were named First-Team All-American by the Eastern College Athletic Conference

The James Madison women's lacrosse team will play in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals for the eighth-time in program history on Saturday, as the three-seed Dukes will take on six-seed Florida in Harrisonburg.

JMU is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010.

The Dukes have been led all season by a strong senior class.

The JMU fourth-year's have won 58-games so far in their careers, including a program-best record of 19-1 this year.

Head coach Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe says, "We've had a tough schedule. There's a reason why we're the No. 3 seed. We've beaten great teams, and we've been in some really challenging environments, and mental toughness is such a big part of it."

Seniors Kristen Gaudian and Haley Warden were named First-Team All-American by the Eastern College Athletic Conference on Thursday.

Gaudian is also a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award.

UVa head coach Julie Myers says, "Those fourth-year kids, they're 19-1 for a reason. They've been working together all year, but really over the course of four years, so they're as good as they get, in terms of a fourth-year class."

JMU will host Florida in the NCAA Quarterfinals on Saturday at one o'clock in Harrisonburg.