UVA Architects Provide Update on Plan for University Hall

The University of Virginia is letting the Charlottesville and Albemarle County community know about its plans for University Hall.

UVA architects presented the current plan to the Planning and Coordination Council Thursday.

An intensive level survey will take place this summer, and UVA is still working to hire a contractor for the abatement and demolition of the building.

Staff also addressed parking concerns made by people who live nearby. "We're working closely with transportation to come up with plans that will accommodate their parking needs,” said senior architect Michael Joy. “As we look longer term from a planning framework, there is no plan to reduce or diminish parking capacities in that area.”

Demolition of U-Hall still requires approval from the department of historic resources.

The university hopes start removing asbestos from the building by the end of 2018.