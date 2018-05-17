Albemarle County 8 Year Old Sells Over 3,000 Boxes of Girl Scout Cookies

An Albemarle County 8 year old is one of the Girl Scout’s "Super Cookie Sellers" of 2018.

Olivia Goodwin of Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline sold a whopping 3,459 boxes of cookies. She is the top seller in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Goodwin was born with a heart condition and wears a pacemaker. Her mother, Marisa Goodwin, says nothing can slow her down.

"A lot of people told me I was crazy when Olivia said 'I want to hit at least 3,000. I want to hit this number' and I was just like 'I'm going to do it. I'm going to support her. We have to dream big.' You know? We are dreamers. If we fall short that's OK, at least we tried,” she stated.

Goodwin has been a Girl Scout for four years. She hopes to sell 5,000 boxes in 2019.