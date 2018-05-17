Memorial Ceremony Held for State Police Officers Killed in the Line of Duty on Aug. 12

Bricks for Bates and Cullen added to the wall of honor

Law enforcement officers representing localities across central Virginia came together Thursday in Albemarle County to honor the two men killed in the line of duty on August 12.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 held a memorial ceremony for Trooper Pilot Berke Bates and Lieutenant Jay Cullen.

Officers from Charlottesville, Albemarle, Louisa, Harrisonburg, and a number of other places attended the commemoration.

The Fraternal Order of Police added two new bricks to its wall of honor for Bates and Cullen. The wall now honors 13 fallen officers from across central Virginia.

Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary Settle spoke about Bates and Cullen being perfect examples of what it means to be a state trooper. He also says the bond between men and women of all levels of law enforcement are special, and that everyone coming together for this event means a lot.

"It means more than anyone probably knows to the entire state police family. When we lose someone that’s in our state police family, it doesn’t make a difference which geographical region it’s in, the hurt is the same.” Settle said.

Byron Greenburg, a psychologist who worked with first responders in the wake of August 12 says the ones at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Bates and Cullen were extremely emotional. He says one firefighter at the scene described the fallen officers as "one of us," referring to the first responder community.

Greenburg also applauded the law enforcement community as being incredibly resilient.