ACC Announces 2018-19 Championship Dates & Sites

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled its championship dates and sites for the 2018-19 academic year on Thursday.

As previously announced, the 14th annual Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game will be played for the eighth time in nine years at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, December 1.

Charlotte is also set to welcome the New York Life ACC Basketball Tournament to Spectrum Center onMarch 12-16. It will mark the 13th time that the Queen City has played host to the event and the first time since 2008.

Greensboro, North Carolina, will play host to the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 6-10) at The Greensboro Coliseum for the 19th time in 20 years.

Meanwhile, the ACC Baseball Championship is set to return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina, for the fourth time in five years and the seventh time in the last 11 years on May 21-26, 2019.

The first ACC Championships of 2018-19 will be held on October 26, as Boston College plays host to Men’s and Women’s Cross Country.

North Carolina will be the host school for the 2018 ACC Field Hockey Championship on November 1-2and 4.

Wake Med Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina – a longtime host of ACC events – will be the site of both the ACC Women’s and Men’s Soccer Championships this fall.

The ACC Women’s Soccer Championship will open on Sunday, October 28, with quarterfinal games at the venues of the four highest seeded teams. The winners will advance to Cary for the semifinals on Friday, November 2, followed by the title game on November 4.

The title match of the 2018 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship will also be played at Cary’s Wake Med Soccer Park on Sunday, November 11. The first three rounds of the event will be held at campus sites, with the higher seeded teams serving as hosts for each game. The first round is set for October 31, followed by the quarterfinals on November 4. Semifinal games will be played November 7.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) will play host to the first ACC Championships of the 2019 calendar year when it welcomes ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving, as well as Men’s Diving, on February 20-23. The venue will also serve as home to the 2019 ACC Men’s Swimming Championship February 27-March 2. It will mark the third time in four years that the GAC will serve as the host venue for those events.

The ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships will be held at Virginia Tech onFebruary 21-23, while Boston College will host the ACC Fencing Championships on February 23-24. Virginia Tech will also play host to the ACC Wrestling Championship on March 9 or 10.

The Cary Tennis Park will welcome the ACC Men’s and Women’s Championships for the second consecutive season and the 14th time in 16 years April 17-21.

The ACC Women’s Golf Championship is slated at Greensboro’s Sedgefield Country Club and the ACC Men’s Golf Championship at the Old North State Club in New London, North Carolina, with both events taking place April 18-20. It will mark the 10th time in 12 years for the Women’s Golf Championship at Sedgefield, and the 16th time in 17 years for the ACC Men’s Championship at Old North State.

Boston College will play host to the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship on April 24, 26 and 28.

North Carolina’s Kenan Stadium is slated to be the host venue for the opening round and semifinals of the ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship on April 25 and 27. The title game will be played at the campus site of the higher remaining seeded team on May 4 or 5.

The ACC Softball Championship is scheduled for May 8-11 at Florida State. Virginia will play host to the ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships May 9-11.

The ACC Rowing Championship will return to a two-day format and will again be held on Clemson’s Lake Hartwell next May 17-18, before the ACC Baseball Championship brings down the curtain on the league’s 2018-19 sports seasons.

Please see the following link for a graphic listing of the 2018-19 ACC Championship dates and sites:https://theacc.co/18-19ACCdates