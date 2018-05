A man in Waynesboro is behind bars after allegedly passing more than $3,000 in fake money to a business.

The Waynesboro Police Department is charging 36-year-old Alberto Jose Cornejo-Alvarez with possessing and forging bank notes.

Authorities say Cornejo-Alvarez passed 31 counterfeit $100 bills to a business on North Poplar Avenue sometime between April 19 and May 9.

Police did not offer any additional details.