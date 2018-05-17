Greene County Man Charged with Manufacturing Marijuana

05/17/2018 Release from the Greene County Sheriff's Office:

On Thursday May 17, 2018 Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan Anthony Anderson on three felony charges.

Mr. Anderson is 31 years old and is a resident of Greene County.

This arrest was the result of an ongoing illegal narcotics case that was being investigated by the Greene County Street Crimes Unit. The incident occurred in Ruckersville.

Mr. Anderson was charged with the following:

18.2-250 Possession of Schedule I or II (2 counts)

18.2-248.1 Manufacture marijuana

Mr. Anderson is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail on a secure bond.