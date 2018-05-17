Charlottesville Singer-Songwriter Producing Video in Memory of Heather Heyer

Shooting the video at the corner of Heather Heyer Way

The words “pay attention and be outraged” are in the last message Heather Heyer posted on Facebook before her death in the car attack on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall on August 12, 2017. Now they are the first words in a song and music video that a Charlottesville singer-songwriter is producing to remember her life.

Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, collaborated with Michael Croan on the lyrics to his new song "Shining Violet". Thursday they were surrounded by members of the community to shoot a music video for the song at sites around the city including on Fourth Street where Heyer was killed.

The video will feature the faces of members of the community comforting Bro and supporting Croan at Charlottesville sites now memorialized by the events of August 12.

“It's about community. It's about unity. And it's about showing people in the rest of the world that this community, Charlottesville, is not a place full of hatred,” said Croan.

“It means look around and see what's going on in the world and be outraged in a way that's going to put you to action,” Bro stated.

Filmmaker Brian Wimer is putting the music video together with Croan. They hope to release it later this summer.