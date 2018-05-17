Albemarle Co. SPCA Asking for Donations to Treat 18 Abandoned Animals

Update 05/18/2018:

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has exceeded its goal of raising $5,000 to fund the animals' treatment. The CASPCA also took in three more dogs on Friday, May 18.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is asking for help from the community after its staff found over a dozen animals in terrible shape on their doorstep Thursday, May 17.

The shelter says it doesn't know where this mixed group of 18 dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies came from. They are said to be malnourished, suffering from fleas and parasites, and in need of extensive medical care.

The CASPCA is asking people to help raise $5,000 for the animals' treatment. Click here to donate.

05/17/2018 Release from the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA:

Early Thursday morning, CASPCA staff arrived to the shelter and found a mixed population of dogs, cats, kittens and puppies totaling 18 animals left on our property as strays. With no information provided about these animals, we are unable to determine where they came from and why they were left after hours at the shelter.

From eight week-old puppies to five year-old dogs, these animals are in terrible shape and will require extensive medical care and treatment. Upon their initial exam, it was noted that these animals suffer from overgrown nails, flea infestations, internal parasites, demodex mange, heart murmurs, and are underweight.

Please help the CASPCA raise the $5,000 for the ongoing medical care for these neglected animals!

CLICK HERE TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE