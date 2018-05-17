UVA Graduation Ceremonies to be Held Outside, Rain or Shine

Barring hail or high water, the University of Virginia says its latest class of graduates will walk the Lawn this weekend.

Despite rain in the forecast, the university says Final Exercises will take place outside on the UVA Lawn unless there is lightning or other severe weather.

If the weather is bad enough, the event will be moved to John Paul Jones Arena, and each graduate will be limited to only three guests.

If it does rain, all degree ceremonies will be moved inside.

UVA says it will make a decision about moving valediction speech inside by noon Friday, May 18.

The university will be enforcing a clear bag policy at all event this weekend.

Click here for more information on the University of Virginia's weather plans.