Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for New Albemarle Co. Development

Site of the new Shops at Riverside Village in Albemarle County

Crews are getting ready to hit the ground running on a new development coming to the Pantops area of Albemarle County.

Stony Point Design Build and Martin Horn held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, May 17, for the new Shops at Riverside Village.

The shops will be located on the left side of Stony Point Road. It will feature apartments placed on top of retail, and restaurant spaces.

"It's the first time on Pantops where there has really been a walk-able, compact, mixed-use development, and we're really excited to bring in the new restaurants and retail," said Chris Henry, Stony Point Design Build.

Designers say they cannot announce specific businesses just yet, but there will be a gym and restaurant.

Construction is expected to start immediately.