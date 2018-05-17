Charlottesville: Super Hero Fun Run Event to be Held May 18

05/17/2018 Release from the City of Charlottesville:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will hold its 2nd annual 2.5K Superhero Fun Run event on Friday, May 18th, 6:30 p.m. at Pen Park located at 1400 Pen Park Road.

This registered event is for all ages. Superhero attire is encouraged and prizes will be awarded to best dressed.

Registration is available online until Friday at 12 p.m. or at Pen Park starting at 5:30 p.m.

The event will occur rain or shine.

For more information, please visit www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec or call (434) 970-3260.