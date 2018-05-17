Logan's Fun Fest to Again Honor Memory of Albemarle County Boy

Families are invited to a day of fun this Saturday.

The third annual Logan's Fun Fest will honor the life of a young Earlysville boy, while also raising money for organ donation services in central Virginia.

Logan Gill died after an accident in 2015, but he was able to donate his organs to a number of families before he passed.

His mother, a family medicine doctor at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, says the annual event is a way to keep Logan’s memory alive. It also helps raise money for LifeNet Health Foundation, which supported the Gills through their loss and donation process.

Dr. Margo Gill says a marathon, walk, or 5k did not make sense to remember her almost 3-year-old son. Logan’s favorite thing to do was to play, and so that's what his four siblings bring the community out to do each year at the fun fest.

“Where I feel Logan stays alive is through us talking about Logan, through looking at photos of Logan, videos of Logan, through Logan’s Fun Fest, and people seeing his photo and knowing just what a wonderful and joyful child he was,” said the mother.

The festival has raised about $6,000 each of the past 2 years. This year, they hope to top $10,000.

Logan’s Fun Fest is scheduled to go from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at Broadus Wood Elementary School. The event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged and welcomed.