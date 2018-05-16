Pups Perform, Play Games at Annual Eastminster Dog Show

Some four-legged furry friends took over the Keswick Hunt Club on Wednesday, May 16.

Wednesday night marked the 34th annual Eastminster Dog Show. The pups took part in events like agility testing, a costume contest, and even a game of musical chairs.

Organizers say it's an event where anything goes - and something many look forward to year after year.

"It gives attention to the SPCA and the fact that there are these wonderful dogs that are out there that need homes, you know,” says Mary Kalergis, who attended the show. “And we just put this dog in the agility class - we've never done anything like that. You can just go out and have fun and not worry about it."

The Eastminster Dog Show is sponsored by the Animal Connection and Keswick Life, with donations going to benefit the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.