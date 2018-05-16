Pups Perform, Play Games at Annual Eastminster Dog Show

Pups Perform, Play Games at Annual Eastminster Dog ShowPosted: Updated:
The 34th annual Eastminster Dog Show on May 16
Dogs took part in agility testing and a game of musical chairs
Donations from the show go to support the CASPCA
Pups Perform, Play Games at Annual Eastminster Dog ShowMore>>
Reported by Kasey Hott
Reported by Kasey Hott
Kasey Hott is thrilled to be "back home" in Charlottesville co-anchoring NBC29 HD News at 6, 10 and 11.Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /
Kasey Hott is thrilled to be "back home" in Charlottesville co-anchoring NBC29 HD News at 6, 10 and 11.Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /